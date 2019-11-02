Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 5.4%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 2,671 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

