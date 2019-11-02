GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

GATX stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. GATX has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $288,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $726,290.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GATX by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

