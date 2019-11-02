Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22-4.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.00.

IT stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Gartner has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

