Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,908 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,732. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

