G.Research Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,480,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $47,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 99.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 637,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 28.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

