FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $104.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 80.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 43.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 210,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.