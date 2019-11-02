FY2019 EPS Estimates for Southern Co Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

