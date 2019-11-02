FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Raised by Analyst

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will earn $7.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.33.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $279.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.33. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

