FY2019 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

LDOS stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Leidos by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

