FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Increased by Analyst

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.