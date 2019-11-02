FY2019 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $465,588.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,934 shares of company stock worth $5,472,761. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Exelixis by 149.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 392,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 802,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

