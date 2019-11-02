FY2019 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $109.11 on Friday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $190,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,786.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,862 shares of company stock valued at $552,422. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

