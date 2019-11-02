FY2019 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of AN opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AutoNation news, CMO Marc G. Cannon sold 18,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $950,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

