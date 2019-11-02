FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the cloud computing company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

CTXS stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,790.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $555,520.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,574. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

