FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issued By DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

Shares of AKAM opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.