FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Dine Brands Global Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.88. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NYSE DIN opened at $75.42 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $50,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $39,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 302,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $7,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,391 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.