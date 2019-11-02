Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($9.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($6.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

