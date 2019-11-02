Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

