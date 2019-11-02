Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $279.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

