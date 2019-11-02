Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 678.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 143,485 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $198.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $198.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

