Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.22 ($40.95).

FPE stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading on Friday, hitting €36.75 ($42.73). The company had a trading volume of 70,197 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

