Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Down 9.9%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91, 2,039,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,120,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $2.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

