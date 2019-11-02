Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.28 ($91.02).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €65.98 ($76.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a one year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

