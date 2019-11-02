Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-746 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.52 million.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. 218,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,484.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $475,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,094.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

