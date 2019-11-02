Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,406 shares of company stock worth $1,687,965. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 619,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 661.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after acquiring an additional 706,944 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 910,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,737. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

