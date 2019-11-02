Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $111.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,381. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

