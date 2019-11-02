Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Financial Contrast

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Flux Power has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and mPhase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $9.32 million 5.36 -$12.41 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 4.21 -$1.96 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -133.21% N/A -214.77% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications. It has a patent portfolio consisting of 16 licensed, owned, and jointly owned patents, including patent applications in the United States covering its battery products and Smart Surfaces Technology, a platform to control the flow of fluids by manipulating the ways liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface. The company's Smart Surface technology has applications, such as energy storage and power management for portable electronics and microelectronics, self-cleaning surfaces, filters for water purification or desalination systems, materials for environmental remediation that separate liquids or solvents, and other situations where the control of the interaction of a solid surface exposed to a liquid is vitally important. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

