Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) CEO John Chisholm Sells 25,000 Shares

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.