Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.

FND stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. 5,835,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.94. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Floor & Decor news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 101,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,186.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $2,417,746.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,157,201 shares of company stock valued at $181,363,724. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

