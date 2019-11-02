FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $641,744.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, FLIP has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $641,744.00 and $271.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01415668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.