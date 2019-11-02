Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $392,652,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 42,214.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 430,592 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16,471.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 294,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $176.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $176.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.