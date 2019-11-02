Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $36.39 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nike were worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 31.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 205,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

