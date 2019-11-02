Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.88 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,555,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

