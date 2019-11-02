Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

