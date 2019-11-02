Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.33.

MA stock opened at $279.05 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The company has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average of $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

