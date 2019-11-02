Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.42 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.