Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Legg Mason worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Legg Mason by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LM opened at $37.57 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

