Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 21,828 Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Keane Group worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keane Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keane Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 121,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keane Group by 368.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 801,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its position in Keane Group by 280.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 745,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.47.

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. Keane Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

