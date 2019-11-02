Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,690 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Nuance Communications worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $103,547.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,587 shares of company stock worth $11,881,320 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.