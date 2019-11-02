Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,302 shares of company stock worth $11,598,173. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

