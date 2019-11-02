FirstCoin (FRST) Market Cap Reaches $244,959.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $244,959.00 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036329 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066050 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00088893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,342.51 or 0.99977608 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000403 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

