First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of FN stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$42.93. 41,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,192. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$25.38 and a twelve month high of C$43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$335.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.41%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,349 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$225,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,279,170.75.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.