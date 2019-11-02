First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 12,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

