First Interstate Bank Trims Holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 792,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $732.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

