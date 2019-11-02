First Interstate Bank Sells 2,620 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 86,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

