First Interstate Bank Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Northern Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $92.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $3,120,084. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.