First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.4% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total value of $1,809,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,791.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,763.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,842.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

