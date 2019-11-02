First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of THFF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. The company has a market capitalization of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in First Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
