First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. The company has a market capitalization of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in First Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

