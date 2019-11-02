First Busey Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Edwardsville increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Busey by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

