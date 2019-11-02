First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 70,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $11,120,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 125,303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,046,000 after buying an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 124.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,321,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.